Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 19th Aug

Plans to demolish empty amusement arcade in Talacre receive go ahead

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to demolish an empty amusement arcade in Flintshire have received the green light.

An application was put forward to knock down the Funland Amusement Arcade in Talacre in August 2020 to replace it with an office.

Holiday park operator Darwin Escapes is behind the proposals and will occupy the building as part of the wider Talacre Beach resort.

The arcade was previously run by Thompson’s Amusements and Caravans but has stood vacant since the business was closed.

The demolition plans have now been approved after receiving the backing of officers from Flintshire Council.

In a statement outlining the proposals, consultants acting on behalf of Darwin Escapes said: “The application seeks full planning permission for the proposed redevelopment of the vacant amusement arcade site for a new prefabricated office unit.

“In terms of demolition, all above ground infrastructure and buildings associated with the former amusement arcade will be removed from site and taken down to the existing hardstanding levels.

“The replacement office unit will be occupied by Darwin Escapes as an ancillary office space associated with the wider Darwin Escapes Talacre Beach Resort site.

“The unit will have an anticipated 60-year lifespan and will be of a similar design to the recent extension to the adjacent Talacre Beach Country Club and swimming pool.

“The proposals will support the continued growth of Darwin Escapes and the Talacre Beach Resort.”

The company originally applied to convert the existing arcade building into an office.

However, despite gaining approval, it decided the change of use would only be suitable as a temporary solution.

The demolition proposals were approved by planning officers this week using delegated powers.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Improvement works at Golftyn Park set to start in early September

News

Chester looking forward to some festive cheer as Christmas Market organiser confirm its return

News

Number of people on waiting lists for non-urgent hospital treatment in Wales hits record levels

News

It’s Almost Always Never Sunny This Side of Wrexham – New book from North Wales author, solicitor and superfan

News

Man’s jaw broken and trainers taken in robbery by River Dee in Chester

News

Extra £551m funding to help health and social services in Wales deal with coronavirus announced

News

All north Wales councils set to offer safe homes for Afghan refugees

News

Brexit supply shortage threatens blood tests in North Wales says GP

News

Situation faced by the Afghan people is “desperately tragic” says Flintshire Council Leader

News





Read 380,935 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn