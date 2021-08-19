Plans to demolish empty amusement arcade in Talacre receive go ahead

Plans to demolish an empty amusement arcade in Flintshire have received the green light.

An application was put forward to knock down the Funland Amusement Arcade in Talacre in August 2020 to replace it with an office.

Holiday park operator Darwin Escapes is behind the proposals and will occupy the building as part of the wider Talacre Beach resort.

The arcade was previously run by Thompson’s Amusements and Caravans but has stood vacant since the business was closed.

The demolition plans have now been approved after receiving the backing of officers from Flintshire Council.

In a statement outlining the proposals, consultants acting on behalf of Darwin Escapes said: “The application seeks full planning permission for the proposed redevelopment of the vacant amusement arcade site for a new prefabricated office unit.

“In terms of demolition, all above ground infrastructure and buildings associated with the former amusement arcade will be removed from site and taken down to the existing hardstanding levels.

“The replacement office unit will be occupied by Darwin Escapes as an ancillary office space associated with the wider Darwin Escapes Talacre Beach Resort site.

“The unit will have an anticipated 60-year lifespan and will be of a similar design to the recent extension to the adjacent Talacre Beach Country Club and swimming pool.

“The proposals will support the continued growth of Darwin Escapes and the Talacre Beach Resort.”

The company originally applied to convert the existing arcade building into an office.

However, despite gaining approval, it decided the change of use would only be suitable as a temporary solution.

The demolition proposals were approved by planning officers this week using delegated powers.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).