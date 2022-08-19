Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 19th Aug 2022

Plans to create Christmas tree farm and reindeer centre on Flintshire,Wrexham border

There are plans to create a Christmas tree farm and reindeer centre in Cefn-y-Bedd near Wrexham.

Proposals have been sent to Wrexham Council seeking to change the use of grazing land to the south of Llay Road, in order to create the centre.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans on behalf of the applicants by Goodwin Planning Services states: “The proposal amounts to a change of use of land to a mixed use including a Christmas tree farm and outdoor recreation including the provision of a reindeer centre.”

The plans reveal there would also be paddle boarding, water related activities, engineering operations to extend the existing lake and creation of a bark footpath.

A cedar clad agricultural building would be constructed to provide an office, machinery and equipment store, hay/straw storage, a sick bay and maternity bay for the reindeer. A car park would also be created, along with new access onto Llay Road.

The statement adds: “The proposal has been designed to make an efficient use of the land for the benefit of the local community and visitors providing outdoor recreation and access to the open countryside close to existing residential areas (although not immediately adjoining them where adverse impact could be created).

“The design of the scheme has evolved in order to ensure the new built form blends with the landscape and appears as an agricultural building whilst retaining the existing public right of way route and providing a new safe vehicular access to the site.”

“The proposal will lead to no issues in relation to community safety as the site will be adequately supervised during open hours which, as set out in the Highways Technical Note will be 10am to 5pm between April and October, and 11am to 3pm between November and March.

“Access to the site will be restricted outside of these hours other than for staff and access will be controlled by the proposed stock proof entrance barrier. Access to the existing public footpath will however be maintained.

Wrexham Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a future date.

By Rory Sheehan – BBC Local Democracy Reporter

