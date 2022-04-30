Plans to create 25-bedroom dementia unit at Flint Mountain care home

Plans have been submitted to create a 25-bedroom dementia unit at a care home in Flintshire.

Bryn Edwin Hall in Flint Mountain currently has 33 beds to cater for elderly residents who have mental health issues.

Owners Amber Buildings Ltd have now applied to build a self-contained extension to the Grade II listed building to cater for young dementia patients.

The hall located on Northop Road was originally built as a small country house in 1812 before being turned into a residential home in around 1970.

The company said the proposals would help to improve the standard of accommodation at the home.

In a planning statement entered with Flintshire Council, architects acting on behalf of the firm said: “The proposed scheme will provide a self-contained dementia unit specialising in accommodating the needs of young dementia patients.

“Accommodation in the existing listed building is not in accordance with current health and social care standards, making its renovation and expansion an essential option for its continued operation as a health care facility.

“The proposed building will provide an additional 25 en-suite bedrooms, including a re-appointed kitchen and improved communal & therapy spaces.

“Larger and more accessible courtyards, day-rooms and garden rooms allow for increased social interaction between residents and make provisions for freer movement and wandering around the home.

“The scheme aims to create an accessible and user-friendly care facility that can continue to serve the needs of the local community effectively.”

According to the proposals, the home was recently selected by Bangor University to assist in the development of a new training workshop.

The programme will use creative arts, such as poetry, music and films, as a way of helping staff understand more about how people living with dementia feel and to learn new ways of communicating with them.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).