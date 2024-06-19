Plans to convert the Tavern in Alltami into apartments look set for green light

Plans to turn a former village pub in Flintshire into apartments look set to be given the green light.

An application was submitted in November last year to convert the Tavern in Alltami, near Mold, into four flats.

The pub located on the A494 is currently vacant and Karl Faulkner, who is behind the proposals, is seeking permission to create both one and two-bedroom apartments within the building.

The scheme has been backed for approval ahead of a meeting of Flintshire Council’s planning committee this week.

It comes after plans to build five houses next to the pub and to turn the building itself into two apartments were previously accepted in 2020.

The local authority’s chief planning officer said in a report: “The application site building, by virtue of its location at the crossroads, is a local landmark and prominent building within the street scene.

“The principle of the conversion of the public house has been established by the prior consent.

“Development on this permission has been started and the construction of the dwellings on the adjacent land is currently underway.

“Whilst the application would increase the number of units on site, it would not result in overdevelopment of the former public house building and the level of accommodation provided is appropriate for the building.

“As such, the proposal is recommended for approval, subject to conditions.”

Documents submitted on Mr Faulkner’s behalf state that the building is currently in a poor condition and in need of a new roof and windows.

An accompanying statement claims the pub will be “sensitively converted”, retaining key architectural features.

It was previously agreed that payments totalling more than £107,000 would be provided by the developer towards play facilities and affordable housing in the area.

The latest proposals will be considered by planning committee members when they meet on Wednesday (June 19, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter