Plans to convert Shotton house into five person HMO backed for approval despite concerns

Plans to convert a Shotton home into a four-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) look set to be approved.

The application to transform 4 Salisbury Street, a three-bedroom, mid-terrace home in the town into a six-person, four-bedroom HMO, was submitted in March 2023 but was subsequently revised down to a five-person HMO.

While the exterior of the property at 4 Salisbury Street will retain its original appearance, the internal layout will see a number of changes, including a ground floor with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and utility/WC, alongside a first floor designed to house four bedrooms, one of which is a double.

Despite initial concerns over parking and the impact on local services, the Flintshire planners have recommended granting permission, subject to several conditions.

Among them, the property must not exceed five occupants, and provisions for bin and cycle storage must be established, showcasing the council’s commitment to sustainable living practices.

This decision follows a consultation process involving residents, Shotton Town Council, and various stakeholders.

Shotton Councillor Sean Bibby has raised significant concerns regarding the proposed development and the potential for the HMO to have a detrimental impact on the area.

Key issues Cllr Bibby has raised include severe parking limitations, exacerbated by the area’s town centre location and lack of off-road parking, which could be worsened by further property subdivisions.

He said, “There are currently eight properties which have either been subdivided into flats or are HMOs. I believe more properties of this nature would constitute gross overdevelopment of Salisbury Street. Many family properties are now sandwiched between HMOs or multiple flat conversions.”

Cllr Bibby also said, “Shotton is seeing increasing numbers of these developments. Terraced streets are being overdeveloped, and more and more people are being accommodated.

“I believe the Town Centre can no longer take more development without strain and pressure on services, waste collection, and parking.”

“There is great concern that such developments are rapidly changing the character of the community. Family homes and houses suitable for local young families and those looking for affordable housing are being lost to property developers, many of whom are living outside the county.”

Shotton Town Council has ‘unanimously’ objected to the proposed development, as have 20 residents of neighbouring and nearby properties.

In a report, Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow said, “The change of use of the premises from a single dwelling to a 4-bedroom / 5 No person HMO is considered acceptable in this sustainable location within Shotton, which is defined as a main service centre within the Flintshire Local Development Plan.”

“There are no external changes to the building proposed, and the level of occupancy would, it is considered, be commensurate were it to remain as a single-family dwelling unit.”

“Whilst acknowledging concerns over the proliferation of this type of accommodation within Salisbury Street, the proposed development is considered acceptable.”

The application will be considered at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, April 10.

[Photo: Google Streetview]