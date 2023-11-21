Plans to build block of flats next door to Connah’s Quay pub resubmitted
Plans to build a block of flats next door to a Connah’s Quay pub have been resubmitted.
Proposals for a new block of flats next to the Halfway House on Church Street were rejected earlier this month by Flintshire Council’s planning department due to flooding concerns.
The outline planning application was to develop a two-storey building with eight two-bedroom flats on land currently used as an informal car park next to the pub.
Plans showed the development would have a two-storey hipped roof building to accommodate eight two-bedroom self-contained flats for rent.
Despite the site being an unused brownfield area, often utilised as an off-road car park, the plan encountered objections.
Golftyn Cllr David Richardson (Ind), and Connah’s Quay Town Council raised concerns about potential flood risk and the impact any development would have on access/parking associated with the existing pub and nearby commercial properties.
After reviewing a flood risk assessment and considering the concerns of Natural Resources Wales (NRW), planning chiefs decided against the development.
NRW maintained that the risks associated with potential flooding at the site could not be managed acceptably.
Consequently, the council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow refused the application through a delegated decision.
A new application has now been registered with Flintshire Council.
It states: “An application for the erection of a detached block of flats adjacent to The Halfway House on Church Street in Connah’s Quay, Flintshire.
The application, currently in its outline phase, has been “validated and is now awaiting allocation to a case officer for further assessment.”
A target date for a decision on the application has been set at January 10.
The comprehensive details regarding any modifications in the latest application have not yet been added to the Flintshire planning portal. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News