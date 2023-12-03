UK’s largest care home developer submits plans for new 66 bedroom site in

A plan to build a new 66-bedroom care home in Deeside has been submitted to Flintshire Council. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

LNT Care Developments wants to build the two-storey home on the land west of Welsh Road, once part of the historic RAF Sealand airfield. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

To date, LNT has developed over £3.2 billion of real estate assets, including over 200 care homes across the UK, providing more than 12,500 beds to the UK’s ageing population. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The proposed Deeside site is part of the major strategic Airfields development also known as the Northern Gateway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The wider development site sits between Deeside Industrial Estate to the north and Garden City to the south. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The application site is located on plot 2B within the northeastern area of the Airfields site and is bounded by the commercial spine road to the north and the residential spine road to the south. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The care home would sit close to the proposed ‘District Centre’ with its multiple shops including a convenience store and a medical practice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Developers say the facility will create between 50 to 60 jobs, offering a significant boost to the local economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

These jobs would range from the Home Manager; a series of Care Workers; through to Catering and Domestic Assistants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The proposed care home’s design combines aesthetic appeal and practicality, emphasising accessibility, security, and environmental sustainability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

According to planning documents submitted to Flintshire County Council: “The development of a sixty-six bed care home is considered suitable in this location given the planned mixed-use nature of the surrounding area and the site’s general accessibility and sustainability. The site is considered suitable in planning terms for ‘C2 Residential Institutional’ use that will provide a much-needed improvement in social care and community service as well as generating significant new employment.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“The proposals will allow the site to make an important contribution towards an identified need for new care accommodation and provide general residential and dementia care. It will be made available for local people in need of care and staffed by local people, in a sustainable and accessible location. The proposed development is intended to be delivered and ready for occupation within 16 months of any planning permission being granted.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

LNS states: “The construction cost alone of the proposed development is substantial; bearing in mind the above table, this development should result in an extremely large contribution to the local economy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The proposed application will provide “adequate levels of car parking with provision for electric vehicle charging points, in line with current standards.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“A travel plan will also be produced to convey the commitment towards a modal shift to walking and cycling.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

LNS said: “The development of this site for a new purpose-built care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the site for a use that would be beneficial and fulfil a need whilst providing a development sympathetic in terms of its scale and design.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“The development would bring economic benefits by creating more employment and economic activity, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The developer concludes: “Overall, it is considered that a positive design approach has been adopted in respect of the proposed development scheme.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“The proposed scheme will provide a form of development that responds to local character and need, reflecting the identity of local surroundings and would positively enhance the locality, whilst also offering an important local community service and employment.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

A detailed ‘Unexploded Ordnance’ (UXO) study submitted with the planning application assesses the risk of UXO at the site from WWII bombings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Historical records show light bombing in the area from 1940-44, including a specific incident on August 14, 1941, at RAF Sealand where nine bombs were dropped, causing one fatality and 25 injuries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The study indicates a medium risk of UXO in un-worked post-war areas, with overall risk levels ranging from low to moderate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

As a result, it recommends appropriate UXO mitigation measures for safe continuation of the work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Latest News