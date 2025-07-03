£9.49m boost for North Wales cancer centre to cut treatment waiting times

The Welsh Government is investing £9.49 million in new cancer treatment machines at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, aiming to improve radiotherapy services for patients in North Wales.

Two new linear accelerators will replace ageing equipment at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre, delivering radiotherapy more precisely and efficiently.

The latest machines can target and destroy cancer cells with greater accuracy, reducing the risk of damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

They are also more reliable than older models, which sometimes break down and cause treatment delays. Their faster operation will allow more patients to receive radiotherapy each week.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said: “This new, state-of-the-art equipment will provide more precise and faster treatment for people with cancer, improving access to radiotherapy services and cutting waiting times. It is another example of the Welsh Government’s commitment to improving outcomes for people and follows similar investments in new equipment in Wales’ other cancer centres.”

Jaap Vaarkamp, Head of Radiotherapy Physics at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, added: “This new equipment will help us to deliver innovative, patient-centred care through simplified treatments, reduced delivery times and highly improved imaging. It will help ensure we deliver targeted treatment, when it is needed.”

The new linear accelerators are expected to be installed and operational in 2026.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News