Anti-social behaviour decreasing across North Wales, claims police commissioner

Anti-social behaviour in North Wales is on the downturn, says the region’s police and crime commissioner after visiting towns across the region.

A report to the North Wales Police and Crime Panel backed the claims and was presented to members at a meeting at Conwy ’s Coed Pella HQ.

The report from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin says anti-social behaviour (ASB) is down by 4.6% from last year, whilst police attendance at incidents had increased by 5%.

Earlier this year, Mr Dunbobbin attended a Llandudno residents’ meeting organised by Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders after a spate of vandalism in the resort.

Gangs of youths had been accused of smashing up shelters on the promenade, stealing from hotels, and vandalising Venue Cymru.

Mrs Finch-Saunders and Mr Dunbobbin later rowed, disputing crime figures in the town, with the commissioner complaining about Mrs Finch-Saunders instructing residents to log incidents with her office.

But presenting to the panel, Mr Dunbobbin explained he had attended a Home Office briefing in May on keeping town centres safe as part of a neighbourhood policing campaign. He also revealed he’d visited towns across North Wales, including Llandudno.

“Over the last six months, I have been proactive in engaging with local communities to listen to concerns affecting them around ASB, including visits to Prestatyn, Llandudno, Llangefni, and Buckley,” said Mr Dunbobbin.

“In addition, I have also been out on patrol with officers in Holyhead and Deeside to understand how local police teams are tackling ASB and also joined a sergeant on patrol in Rhyl, during ASB Awareness week, to look at how they are implementing the Clear Hold Build approach to tackling ASB and low-level crime there.”

He added: “Analysis of ASB shows that incidents have reduced by 4.6% this year across North Wales compared to last year; low level behaviours continue to account for most events.

“Although recorded incidents have reduced, attendance has increased by 5%, and I hope this shows the level of policing commitment to victims of ASB.”

The commissioner also revealed he had visited Rhosmeirch, Anglesey, in February, where police had put in place a “community alert messaging system”.

The crime commissioner’s report also detailed £92,080.94 – increasing to £200K in 2025/26 – to fund various community schemes aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour, including the relaunch of a “Summer Sports” project for young people during school holidays.

By Richard Evans – BBC Local Democracy Reporter

