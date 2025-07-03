Friends raise £2,735 in charity golf tournament for Wales Air Ambulance

Two friends from Mynydd Isa have raised more than £2,735 for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support by organising a charity golf tournament.

Danny Mountstephen and Robbie Mathers hosted the event at Old Padeswood Golf Club in Buckley as a thank you after Danny required urgent help from the Wales Air Ambulance last November.

Danny said: “The Wales Air Ambulance and staff were amazing and were at the scene within 25 minutes. It should have been so traumatic to experience, but they got me through it on the day.”

Robbie also has a personal connection to the charity, as his grandmother received support from the Wales Air Ambulance.

The pair plan to make the tournament an annual event. Danny added: “We plan to do a charity golf tournament every year now with it getting bigger and better. The day ran so well and we had such a good response with local businesses and donations for the raffle.”

He continued: “We are so happy with the amount we raised for two charities. Next year we hope to raise even more for such an important service that we don’t realise could save ourselves or a loved one’s lives.”

Wales Air Ambulance is a consultant-led emergency service providing hospital-standard treatment at the scene and, if needed, transferring patients directly to specialist hospitals.

The service can deliver advanced care including anaesthesia, blood transfusions, and minor operations on site.

Debra Sima, Regional Fundraising Manager for Wales Air Ambulance, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who organised or participated in the golf tournament. We really appreciated all your efforts. Danny knows first-hand how important our service is and we’re pleased to hear that after our medics got Danny through his traumatic day that he’s gone on to fundraise for us.”

She added: “Robbie also has a close link to our Charity after his grandmother needed our help. The event was so successful that the men would like to hold the fundraiser each year. It’s inspirational to see how far our supporters are willing to go to help fundraise for our Charity, and how passionate they become about the work we do across Wales. We are very grateful to be one of the two important causes that funds were raised for. Thank you!”

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News