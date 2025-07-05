Senedd: ‘We owe it to Zach’: calls for focus on veterans at risk of cancer

A Senedd member called for a greater focus on veterans diagnosed with cancer amid concerns about a causal link to exposure to toxic fumes during their military service.

Julie Morgan paid tribute to her Cardiff north constituent Zach Stubbings, who died in January aged 46, after dedicating his life to serve in the Royal Air Force for 15 years.

Ms Morgan said the winchman, who trained Prince William while at RAF Valley, flew more than 2,000 hours on Sea King helicopters carrying out search and rescue missions.

She explained Zach was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, aged only 33 years old when he was stationed in north Wales in 2013.

Ms Morgan said Zach came to see her in June last year after discovering a causal link between his cancer and the fumes he breathed while working on RAF helicopters.

‘Fight for justice’

Following his diagnosis, Zach, along with three other veterans affected by cancer, founded the Fly Hard, Fight Hard group to raise awareness.

Ms Morgan said: “Zach’s health progressively started to deteriorate from about autumn 2022 but his determination and fight to get justice never waned.

“He wasn’t just fighting for himself – he was fighting for other people who had been affected too. In fact, last year he was willing to meet with me and an officer from the armed forces department of the Welsh Government in his hospital bed.

“Unfortunately, just before the meeting, Zach’s health rapidly declined, so it never took place then he sadly passed away in January.”

The MP-turned-Senedd member expressed concerns about claims the Ministry of Defence may have known about the dangers of toxic fumes as far back as 1999.

‘Urgently needed’

Ms Morgan said the MoD has rebuked the claims, referring to helicopter tests carried out which indicated that aircrews were not exposed to dangerous levels of contaminants.

But she told the Senedd: “There are more than 180 cases being dealt with by solicitors across the UK of people who are progressing action against the MoD. So far, six cases have been settled… one of those cases was Zach’s but he still continued to campaign for others.”

The Labour politician stressed the need to educate new recruits about the possible dangers and ensure GPs are aware of a person’s military record.

She called on the Welsh Government to press the MoD to reveal the number of veterans who flew in helicopters, were exposed to toxic fumes and consequently developed cancer.

“This is data that is urgently needed,” she said. “The MoD has already started this process but it needs to act quickly because people are dying.”

‘Legacy’

Ms Morgan concluded: “Unfortunately, Zach is no longer here to carry on his campaign for justice, so we owe it to him to carry on his legacy.”

Responding to the debate on July 2, Ken Skates said medical care and occupational health in the armed forces is the responsibility of the MoD.

He told the Senedd: “The settlement of all claims, compensation for injuries or conditions acquired as a result of service is also their responsibility.

“But we can and do add our voices from Wales, reflecting what we hear and see, and we rightly raise concerns and press for reassurance when responsibility… lies elsewhere.”

Mr Skates said he would raise the matter with Alistair Carns, the UK minister for veterans.

By Ella Groves

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News