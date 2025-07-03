Premature work at Buckley housing site sparks environmental and community concerns

Premature work on a major housing development in Buckley has raised concerns over environmental damage and community disruption.

Flintshire County Council’s deputy leader admitted a ‘technical breach’ had occurred at Castle Green Homes’ Well Street development, but added that officers had taken action and were now monitoring the site closely.

Buckley Bistre West Cllr Dan Rose of Flintshire People’s Voice raised residents’ concerns over the development at a full council meeting on Wednesday.

“Castle Green Homes have started work prior to all planning conditions being resolved,” he said. “Residents report them breaching working hour conditions, inconsiderate staff and contractor parking and damage to hedges.

“What action is the council taking and what action will the cabinet member take to protect local residents and prevent further breaches?”

Prior to Wednesday’s meeting one resident – farmer Brian Jones – who lives adjacent to the development highlighted his concerns about the work on-site.

“I’m not against development,” he said. “But it has to be done properly. I have hedgerows – I’m not allowed to cut them back until September after the nesting season because they are a habitat for birds and rare species.

“But on the Well Street site hedges have been removed and cut back before the planning conditions have been put in place. It’s a disgrace.

“As farmers we understand there will be change and homes are needed but we are custodians of the land, we understand the need to protect wildlife species and habitats. That is our responsibility.

“The council is supposed to do the same through its Environmental Impact Assessments and the conditions it imposes on developers – but in this case it seems the process has been totally disregarded.”

Inside full council, deputy leader Cllr Richard Jones admitted there had been a breach at Well Street.

“The planning officer met with Cllr Rose and Cllr (Carolyn) Preece on the 13th of June in relation to each of the matters referred to.,” he said.

“They explained what the council would and had done in relation to each issue. The officer also confirmed that several departments continued in regular dialogue with Castle Green Homes.

“At that meeting the council acknowledged – through the planning officer – that a technical breach had occurred at Well Street development where some works commenced before all planning conditions had been formally discharged.

“A number of conditional discharge applications have now been submitted.

“Concerns around working hours have been communicated to Castle Green Homes by officers and productive discussions have also taken place with officers and local members to address those residents’ concerns.

“The council will continue to monitor the site and take further action where necessary to ensure compliance and protect the amenity of local residents.”

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter

