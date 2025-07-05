Theatr Clwyd reopens after £50m redevelopment

Theatr Clwyd has reopened following a £50 million redevelopment, with local politicians and community groups celebrating the transformation of Wales’ largest producing theatre.

The project, funded partly by £26.5 million from the Welsh Government, has completely renovated the two theatres and cinema, and added new facilities including a first-floor terrace and restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Bryn Williams, a ground-floor cafe and shop, and indoor and outdoor play areas for children.

The redevelopment is expected to create 100 permanent jobs and contribute around £20 million annually to the North East Wales economy.

At a celebration event on Saturday, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside Jack Sargeant, who is also the Welsh Government Minister for Culture, joined other representatives including Hannah Blythyn MS, Carolyn Thomas MS, Mark Tami MP, and Becky Gittins MP. Around 300 local community groups were invited to tour the upgraded venue.

In a joint statement, the politicians said the investment had delivered “a world class facility for everyone to enjoy,” securing the theatre for future generations and benefiting people of all ages and abilities.

Carolyn Thomas, MS for North Wales, highlighted the theatre’s personal significance to many local families, recalling her own family’s memories and their sponsorship of seats in memory of her late son Benjamin Thomas, who performed at Theatr Clwyd.

