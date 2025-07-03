Police urge public to report sightings of wanted man Jerry Berry

North Wales Police are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Jerry Berry.

Berry remains unlawfully at large and is wanted in connection with a series of recent burglary offences in Wrexham, Holywell, and Denbighshire.

Efforts to locate Berry are ongoing, and he is known to have links to Flintshire and Wrexham.

The public is advised not to approach Berry but to call 999 immediately if he is spotted.

Anyone with information about Berry’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police, quoting North Wales reference C093048.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News