Welsh government boosts support for childminders

The Welsh Government has outlined progress in supporting childminders across Wales, focusing on promoting childminding as a career, making entry easier, and retaining workers.

Since May 2024, work in partnership with Care Inspectorate Wales, Coram PACEY Cymru, and local authorities has aimed to respond to recommendations from the Independent Review of Childminding.

A key part of this effort includes the Pathways to Childcare programme, funded by Welsh Government and run by Social Care Wales, which offers work trial opportunities. This allows people interested in childminding to gain first-hand experience with support from experienced childminders.

Welsh Government has also developed a one-stop ‘Becoming a Childminder’ resource, centralising advice, support, and funding information for those entering the workforce.

Training and support programmes funded by the Welsh Government help both new and existing childminders access mandatory and best practice training, offered face to face and online. Local authorities provide pre-registration training as part of this offer.

The number of childminders providing Flying Start services has risen from 56 in 2023 to 107 in 2024, following changes to local authority guidance clarifying childminder eligibility for Flying Start provision.

Care Inspectorate Wales has improved the childminder registration process to make it simpler and smoother. They have also established a childminding champions group to support inspectors in their inspections.

The Welsh Government stresses the importance of childminders in supporting children and families and is working to remove barriers to grow the sector. This was highlighted in the recent Blueprint Collections Update, encouraging collaboration across national and local government.

Dawn Bowden MS, Minister for Children and Social Care, said the work will continue with a clear focus on recruitment and retention, and thanked partners involved in delivering these actions.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News