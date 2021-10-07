Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Oct 2021

Updated: Thu 7th Oct

Plans for two new children’s care homes in Mold receive green light

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans for two new children’s care homes in Flintshire have been approved in an attempt to reduce spending on external placements.

Flintshire Council submitted proposals at the end of July to redevelop the empty Ty Nyth care home building in Mold, along with two adjoining semi-detached properties on Park Avenue.

It said it wanted to refurbish them to provide two in-house children’s care facilities as part of a joint venture with Wrexham Council.

The move came after a senior official from the Flintshire local authority previously highlighted the rising price of placing children with independent care providers.

Neil Ayling, chief officer for social services,  said it often resulted in youngsters being placed outside the area at a cost of between £3,500 to £10,000 per week.

The plans have now been approved by council officers using delegated powers.

In a planning statement, architects acting on the council’s behalf said: “Both the Ty Nyth building and adjoining pair of semi-detached properties were former supported living accommodation previously owned by Clwyd Alyn (Housing Association).

“Flintshire County Council have bought the properties, which have sat empty for approximately two years.

“Both buildings are currently boarded up and are becoming a cause of anti-social behaviour in their vacant state.

“The proposal seeks to significantly refurbish both buildings, adapting them to the needs of a children’s care facility while also significantly improving the building fabric and energy performance.”

The Ty Nyth building has been used as children’s home in the past, as well as to support adults with disabilities.

The proposals will see the property refurbished and registered as a five-bedroom children’s home with three overnight staff.

Meanwhile, the two neighbouring buildings on Park Avenue will be renovated and merged into one to create a four-bedroom children’s home with two overnight workers.

Flintshire was previously awarded £500,000 by the Welsh Government to buy Ty Nyth, with the estimated cost of revamping it standing at up to £1.1m.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



