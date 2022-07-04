Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 4th Jul 2022

Plans for seven-bedroom HMO next to former Buckley church backed for approval

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to create a seven-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) next to a former church look set to be approved.

An application was submitted in March to transform an existing house on Brunswick Road in Buckley, known as the “Priest House”.

The building neighbours the Roman Catholic Presbytery which is currently in the process of being converted into two new homes.

Walsh Investment Properties, which is behind the proposals, said the HMO would provide “high quality” accommodation for tenants.

Concerns have been raised by two local councillors that the property could become overcrowded, leading to problems with parking and bin storage.

In a joint letter to Flintshire Council, Cllrs Mike Peers and Dennis Hutchinson expressed fears that as many as 14 residents could be crammed into the house.

However, the scheme has now been recommended to go ahead by a senior local authority official, who has proposed a limit on the number of tenants.

In a report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The proposed use is a residential use and is located in a sustainable area that is appropriate for this type of use. There are no policy objections to the proposal.

“I do not consider that the proposal would unacceptably add to any parking need given the numbers catered for by the HMO and the existing local transport options.

“The local members make the point that a seven-bedroom HMO could potentially house 14 adults.

“In order to ensure that the residency is kept at a more appropriate level given the size of the property and proximity to neighbours it is suggested that a single occupancy condition is applied to any permission.

“The proposal is acceptable with regard to the development plan policies and other material considerations and I recommend accordingly.”

The application will be considered at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (July 6, 2022).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Ewloe Gypsy and Traveller site plans backed for approval despite almost 100 objections

News

Police issue reminder over law on e-scooters after reports of children riding them to school

News

Over 300 Scouts from across the UK attended ‘Gladstonbury’ festival in Hawarden

News

RAC calls on major retailers to cut cost of petrol by 5p per litre as protests hit UK roads

News

Flintshire’s all set for a fun filled summer

News

First Minister and leader of Plaid set out new measures to address high numbers of second homes

News

Deeside: Prestigious awards for Toyota Engine Plant women

News

Deeside one of six locations shortlisted for first small nuclear reactor factory

News

‘Speak up, interrupt’: BTP calls upon bystanders to report sexual harassment on the railway

News





Read 386,131 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn