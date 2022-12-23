Plans for new Welsh medium school building in Flintshire unveiled

The plans for a new Welsh medium school building in Flintshire have been unveiled.

Flintshire council’s planning department has received plans drawn up by architects acting on behalf of the authority for the new school site in Oakenholt.

They are part of the council’s strategy to increase the number of Welsh language speakers in the county, and the new site will replace the existing Ysgol Croes Atti buildings, on Chester Road in Flint.

It would be the first Welsh medium school building built in Flintshire for over a quarter of a century, since 1996.

The planning application includes proposals for hard and soft landscaping, a rain garden, a floodlit Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), external football and rounders pitches, and natural play areas.

A new 96 space car park is planned for staff and visitors, including disabled parking bays, three electric charging bays and four minibus parking bays with room for a further 25 space future expansion.

New boundary treatments within, and to the full perimeter of the site include new wild-flower and tree planting. The application also seeks the extension of the shared access road Ffordd Dewi into the site.

The site of the proposed school is on former agricultural land, bounded by a combination of historic and modern hedgerows.

Prior to the residential development to the north of the site, the surrounding land was occupied by some workers’ cottages, farms and the Croes Atti Mill.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says there will be capacity for 240 pupils with room left to increase this to 420 pupils if there is the demand in the future. There will also be a part-time nursery with capacity for 30.

The statement, prepared by (Not Just) Architecture on behalf of the council, says: “Ysgol Croes Atti is a Welsh medium primary school operating across sites in Flint and Shotton.

“It has around 280 children aged between three and 11 across both sites, as well as early entitlement playgroup and Meithrin.

“The existing building in Flint is nearing the end of its serviceable life and is no longer fit for purpose.

“This statement is in support of a proposed new facility, designed to re-house those presently using the existing school building in Flint.

“The proposed new building designed collaboratively with the staff and pupils at Ysgol Croes Atti, has a GIFA of 2046m² over two built storeys.”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a future date.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

*The original article contained an error which stated the building would also replace Ysgol Croes Atti in Shotton, this is not correct and has been amended.

