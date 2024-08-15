Plans for glamping site near Mold refused due to flood risk

Plans to create a glamping site in a village near Mold have been refused due to concerns about the risk of flooding.

An application was submitted by Stuart Thomas to put four glamping pods on land next to Alyn Kennels and Cattery in Pantymwyn in November last year.

The proposals would also have seen a recycling area, bike storage, parking spaces and footpaths created at the site at Cefn Bychan Woods.

Planning agents acting on behalf of Mr Thomas said it would help to meet a demand for tourist accommodation in the area.

However, permission for the scheme has been rejected by an official from Flintshire Council due to it being located near the River Alyn and in danger of flooding.

Planning officer Alison Dean also raised concerns over drainage, traffic and river pollution.

In a decision report, she said: “Whilst the general principle of tourist accommodation in the open countryside would often be supported in policy terms, the application contains insufficient information.

“The site consists of highly vulnerable development and is proposed to be located within a C2 flood risk area, which is not permitted.

“In addition, the application lacks information in regards to foul drainage, phosphates and traffic generation and is located within the protection zone of a public sewer.

“The application is accordingly recommended for refusal.”

The proposed site would have been located close to Loggerheads Country Park in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Planning agents representing Mr Thomas said it would be ideally located for people wanting to visit Mold.

In a design and access statement submitted alongside the application, they said: “The proposed glamping site will provide a new and exciting accommodation option for the Mold area.

“Demand for this type of accommodation is high throughout the country, which has also been shown to be true of other glamping sites within the UK.

“The development will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time tourists remain in the area.

“This will be beneficial for local tourist attractions, restaurants and businesses.”

A notice on the council’s website shows the plans were refused under delegated powers given to officers to decided on minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter