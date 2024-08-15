Deeside.com > News Flintshire

Posted: Thu 15th Aug 2024

Plans for glamping site near Mold refused due to flood risk

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to create a glamping site in a village near Mold have been refused due to concerns about the risk of flooding.

An application was submitted by Stuart Thomas to put four glamping pods on land next to Alyn Kennels and Cattery in Pantymwyn in November last year.

The proposals would also have seen a recycling area, bike storage, parking spaces and footpaths created at the site at Cefn Bychan Woods.
Planning agents acting on behalf of Mr Thomas said it would help to meet a demand for tourist accommodation in the area.

However, permission for the scheme has been rejected by an official from Flintshire Council due to it being located near the River Alyn and in danger of flooding.

Planning officer Alison Dean also raised concerns over drainage, traffic and river pollution.

In a decision report, she said: “Whilst the general principle of tourist accommodation in the open countryside would often be supported in policy terms, the application contains insufficient information.

“The site consists of highly vulnerable development and is proposed to be located within a C2 flood risk area, which is not permitted.

“In addition, the application lacks information in regards to foul drainage, phosphates and traffic generation and is located within the protection zone of a public sewer.

“The application is accordingly recommended for refusal.”

The proposed site would have been located close to Loggerheads Country Park in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Planning agents representing Mr Thomas said it would be ideally located for people wanting to visit Mold.

In a design and access statement submitted alongside the application, they said: “The proposed glamping site will provide a new and exciting accommodation option for the Mold area.

“Demand for this type of accommodation is high throughout the country, which has also been shown to be true of other glamping sites within the UK.

“The development will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time tourists remain in the area.

“This will be beneficial for local tourist attractions, restaurants and businesses.”

A notice on the council’s website shows the plans were refused under delegated powers given to officers to decided on minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Deeside drivers have faced delays on busy main road after sudden appearance of a sinkhole
  • Deeside man jailed for 21 Months following racist Facebook posts
  • Driver who suffered cardiac arrest on A55 meets police who helped save him

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside drivers have faced delays on busy main road after sudden appearance of a sinkhole

    News

    Deeside man jailed for 21 Months following racist Facebook posts

    News

    Driver who suffered cardiac arrest on A55 meets police who helped save him

    Anglesey

    Flintshire students celebrate A-Level success as results roll in

    News

    Former Man Utd youth goalkeeper from Buckley earns Oxford place

    News

    Ombudsman Wales Reports Record High Complaints

    News

    Challenges facing the new First Minister Eluned Morgan: Health service, party conflict, and education

    News

    New report celebrates the positive impact of the cadet forces in Wales

    News

    Deeside man admits to racist social media posts during recent riots

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn