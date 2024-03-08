Plans for 66 bed care home in Sealand backed for approval

Plans to build an elderly care home with 66 beds in Sealand have been backed for approval.

An application was put forward by LNT Care Developments and Crag Hill Estates in November last year to create a care home on the Airfields site.

It forms part of the wider Northern Gateway development where hundreds of new houses are being constructed, with land also set aside for employment purposes.

The area where the care home would be built was previously part of the RAF Sealand base and originally earmarked for small retail units.

However, plans for the site have since changed after the developers cited a change in market conditions.

The proposals are due to be discussed by Flintshire Council’s planning committee next week and have been backed for approval by a senior official.

Andrew Farrow, the local authority’s chief planning officer said it would help meet the need for more care facilities in the county.

In a report to councillors, he said: “The provision of a 66-bedroomed care home will provide en-suite accommodation, communal areas and outside landscaped gardens for the use of residents and the community.

“The applicant confirms that there is a demonstrable need for this type of accommodation in the County. Betsi Cadwaladr (health board) are supportive of the proposal.

“The scale and design of the proposed building is sympathetic to the surroundings and takes into consideration the adjacent residential developments and the wider Garden City area.

“In addition, careful consideration of the siting and landscaping have been given to ensure that any future uses of the remaining plot will not be adversely affected by the residential use.”

Plans show the home would be built over two storeys with 66 single rooms and 30 car parking spaces.

The scheme will cater for both people with general residential needs and those requiring dementia care.

No objections have been received against the application, but a letter submitted in support claims it would provide a “much-needed quality care home”.

Mr Farrow said despite proposals for the site changing, the developers were still planning to create a food store, restaurant and health facility.

He said: “It is noted that the original grant of outline planning permission was in 2013 and the details of the district centre were indicative, with details to be finalised at a subsequent reserved matters stage.

“This degree of flexibility is crucial given the scale of the Northern Gateway site and the projected build-out time of both the residential and employment land.

“Market circumstances have changed substantially since the original outline consent and the deliverability of the originally envisioned district centre with small retail units has changed with them.

“The commitment of the landowner to provide the key elements of the district centre, namely the development of a mid-sized food store, restaurant and a health care facility to still provide on-site amenities for both local residents and employees is welcomed.”

The proposals will be considered by planning committee members when they meet on Wednesday (March 13, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

