Plans for 25-bedroom dementia unit at a Flintshire care home given green light.

Plans to create a 25-bedroom dementia unit at a care home in Flintshire have been given the green light.

The owners of Bryn Edwin Hall in Flint Mountain applied in March 2022 to build a self-contained extension to the Grade II-listed building to cater for young dementia patients.

The home currently has 35 beds to cater for elderly residents who have mental health issues.

The hall located on Northop Road was originally built as a small country house in 1812 before being turned into a residential home in around 1970.

When the proposals were submitted, owners Amber Care Ltd said the scheme would help to improve the standard of accommodation at the home.

The plans have now been approved by an official from Flintshire, who said it would bring several empty listed buildings back into use.

In a report outlining her decision, planning officer Claire Morter said: “This application seeks planning permission for the proposed extension to an existing residential care home at Bryn Edwin Hall.

“Planning permission was granted in 2017 for the same development which has now lapsed.

“The principle of the development is considered acceptable, and the proposed development will bring vacant curtilage listed buildings back into use.

“The proposed extension will provide bedrooms for care, for which the applicant claims there is an evidenced need.

“The proposed development is acceptable having regards to local and national policy and as such is recommended for approval.”

The application will see a large two-storey extension created to provide a 25-bed dementia unit.

The scheme incorporates an existing courtyard, which will form a focal point within the development.

The proposals also include an extension to the home’s existing car park to provide an extra 14 spaces.

In the original planning statement, architects acting on behalf of the care home said firm said: “The proposed scheme will provide a self-contained dementia unit specialising in accommodating the needs of young dementia patients.

“Accommodation in the existing listed building is not in accordance with current health and social care standards, making its renovation and expansion an essential option for its continued operation as a health care facility.

“The proposed building will provide an additional 25 en-suite bedrooms, including a re-appointed kitchen and improved communal and therapy spaces.

“Larger and more accessible courtyards, day-rooms and garden rooms allow for increased social interaction between residents and make provisions for freer movement and wandering around the home.

“The scheme aims to create an accessible and user-friendly care facility that can continue to serve the needs of the local community effectively.”

The application was approved by the officer using delegated powers, according to the council’s website.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).