Plans for 17 new homes in Flint look set to move forward despite concerns

Plans to build 17 new homes in Flint have been recommended to go ahead despite concerns over the impact on road safety and wildlife.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council by Niall Wallace in May last year to develop land at Tan y Bryn, off Bryn Road.

It followed previous proposals to create 18 houses on the same site being refused by councillors in September 2021 as it would result in “overdevelopment”.

A later appeal against the decision was dismissed by a planning inspector the following year because of the potential impact on bats.

The latest scheme has now been backed for approval by a senior official from the local authority ahead of a planning committee meeting next week.

It comes despite nine letters of objection being received from neighbours, who say the revised proposals would also result in overdevelopment, have a negative impact on road safety and lead to the loss of a wildlife habitat.

However, Andrew Farrow, Flintshire’s chief planning officer, said any remaining issues had been addressed.

In a report, he said: “This outline application with all matters reserved for subsequent approval, proposes the erection of up to 17 dwellings on land at Tan y Bryn, Bryn Road, Flint.

“The application has been submitted following dismissal of an appeal to Planning Environment Decisions Wales in relation to an outline application for up to 18 dwellings.

“The appointed inspector in determination of the appeal considered that the principle of development including its proposed density, the potential highway layout and impact on living conditions were all acceptable.

“The appeal was however dismissed given concerns about the adequacy of information submitted at that time, to assess the impact of development on local bat populations, and there being no indication of measures for biodiversity enhancement.

“This current application seeks to address the above, and has been amended since its initial submission, proposing a reduction in the number of dwellings from up to 18 to 17 units.”

Objections have also been raised against the plans by members of Flint Town Council.

But Mr Farrow said it would help to address a need for affordable housing in the area.

He added: “Although an illustrative site layout has been submitted, this carries limited weight in the assessment process other than to confirm that it would be possible to develop the site for the scale of development proposed whilst meeting relevant policy and development management considerations.

“The precise layout and details of the development including its density would however need to be established at reserved matters stage.

“Accordingly, it is therefore recommended that permission be granted subject to the completion of a legal obligation and imposition of conditions.”

Approval of the scheme has been recommended subject to a condition for 15 per cent of the homes to be allocated as affordable housing.

A payment of £1,100 per house would be required to improve a skate park on Holywell Road in Flint, as well as up to £55,000 to accommodate an increase in pupils at Flint High School.

A decision will be made on the application at the planning committee’s next meeting on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter