Plans for £15m state-of-the-art care home on site of Flint Cottage Hospital welcomed by town councillors

Flint Town Councillors have welcomed the initial proposals for the redevelopment of the much-missed Cottage Hospital site on Cornist Road into a multi-million pound state-of-the-art step-up, step-down care home.

Plans for a new £15m care home on the site of the former Flint Community Hospital moved a step closer earlier this year when the transfer of land from Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board to Flintshire County Council was completed.

At an extraordinary meeting of Flint Town Council on Monday 31 October, Councillors were given a presentation by Flintshire County Council (FCC), Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (Health Board) and the construction firm Willmott Dixon about the redevelopment.

The site, which many Councillors campaigned alongside residents to keep open as Flint’s hospital, will now get a renewed lease of life in becoming the home of Croes Atti 2: a care home designed with the latest care facilities and community rooms available.

The Councillors were shown the new plans and were able to put questions towards the stakeholders regarding long-term investment, accessibility and safety.

Mayor of Flint, Cllr. Michelle Perfect, said: “We all miss the old Cottage Hospital.”

“The memories that it holds remain strong for all of us and it’s only right that we harness that passion to build a new start for our town.”

“Croes Atti 2 will see Flint leading the way in our county with world-class social care and a step-up, step-down home for those entering and leaving hospital.”

“Although we are at the early stages of this project, it will mean huge investment in our town and the creation of over 50 en-suite rooms for residents to receive exceptional care.”

“Not only that, but it will see a memorial garden constructed for everyone to visit and contemplate those who are no longer with us and were looked after at the old Cottage Hospital.”

The design stage is expected to be passed during 2022 with the completion of the new site by early 2024.

Croes Atti 2 will more than double the number of spaces available at the existing Croes Atti. It will also be a net-zero building helping Flintshire to reach its climate change targets.

Leader of Flint Town Council, Cllr. Paul Cunningham, said: “To see the old Cottage Hospital site being given this renewed lease of life is heartening. Not only will we see the site rightfully returned as a place of healthcare and compassion, but it will ensure residents have a care home that is second to none.

“The plans shown to Councillors demonstrated how Flintshire County Council has listened to what we need and is leading in delivering upon it. This investment will benefit local trades and those wishing to start a career in care.”

The pre-planning application will start in the near future and all residents will be able to have their say on the state-of-the-art facilities being proposed for the town.

[Image: Artist impression of what the new facility could look like]

