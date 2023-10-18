Plans to demolish Queensferry Hotel and build 36 flats formally submitted following public consultation

Plans to breathe new life into the derelict site of a former pub in Garden City have been formally submitted to Flintshire Council following a public consultation.

The plan outlines the construction of 36 apartments, featuring a mix of 1 and 2-bedroom properties on the site of the Queensferry Hotel on Welsh Road.

The apartments, next to the River Dee, are aimed at providing a much-needed housing type in the Deeside area, 20% of the development will be 'affordable housing'.

While the site hasn't been earmarked for housing in the new Local Development Plan (LDP), it's recognised as brownfield land. As such, it's considered under the "windfall market housing category".

Documents submitted by planning agent Berry's on behalf of Peacocks Building Services state, "The hotel is not listed and is not considered a building of local interest but is within the setting of the Grade II listed Jubilee Bridge."

Planning documents state, "The development will make a significant contribution to Flintshire's housing requirements, including, most significantly, the stock of one and two-bed housing."

"Such provision will meet an identified demand, providing people with an appropriate level of residential accommodation to meet their needs, positively impacting their health, well-being, quality of life, and the opportunities open to them."

"In enabling local people to meet their housing needs within the area, the proposals will also ensure that occupants continue to live within and contribute to the vitality of their local community."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

"Cultural considerations include the provision of jobs and economic activity and how the Welsh language and landscape are protected and promoted."

"The proposed development provides cultural benefits through the creation of jobs during the construction phase of the scheme. It will enable occupants of the proposed dwellings to support local community services and facilities and play an active role in community life."

"The proposal is not considered to result in any unacceptable adverse landscape impact. The site lies on a brownfield site, with excellent accessibility and green corridor links to the surrounding area."

"No unacceptable adverse environmental impacts are likely to arise as a result of the proposed development."

Pre-application advice given to the developer concluded that the "principle of redevelopment is likely to be acceptable, but the impact on the setting of the Jubilee Bridge should be assessed, as well as the opportunity to what extent the existing building can be retained."

A Heritage Impact Assessment concludes that "whilst retention of the Hotel is Flintshire Council's preferred route, it is not considered to be the most viable option going forward."

"The Hotel is not listed therefore should be given less weight in the decision-making process."

"The hotel itself, in its current state, is in a state of dilapidation due to having no economic use from a loss of its current function, in part due to the loss of industry and change in land use and development in which it once formerly sat."

"It has lost much of its historic and architectural detailing and is not deemed worthy of retention as a replacement of an earlier public house."

According to Flintshire Council's planning website, the application will be determined in early December.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

