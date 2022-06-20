Plans approved to split former Mold Argos store in two to make it easier to rent

Plans to split a former Argos store in two have been approved in a bid to make it more attractive to rent.

The catalogue retailer closed its shop in the Daniel Owen Shopping Centre in Mold in February this year.

It came after it was announced in late 2020 that the 420 standalone UK Argos stores would shut by March 2024, although owner Sainsbury’s said it would move some Argos outlets into its supermarkets.

An application was put forward in March to divide the 195-square-metre store into two smaller units.

Owners Daniel Owen Centre Mold Limited said it would make the large property easier to market to retailers in the current economic climate.

Officials from Flintshire Council’s economic regeneration department expressed concerns it would limit the availability of larger stores in the town centre.

However, a planning officer has now given the green light for the proposals as she said it would comply with the local authority’s policies.

In a report, Barbara Kinnear said: “The application seeks the subdivision of an existing vacant retail unit to two smaller units, and associated shop frontage changes, to enable a more realistic chance of utilising the units for commercial use.

“The proposed subdivision of the existing large retail unit in to two smaller, more viable units, to enable rent in the current economic climate is considered appropriate and proportionate.

“It is noted that concerns have been raised that should there be improvements to the economy in the future, that the proposal would lead to the loss of one of the limited number of large premises in the Mold retail area.

“However, the proposal is considered compliant with the provisions of policies of the Flintshire Unitary Development Plan and conditional approval is recommended.”

The proposals were approved by Ms Kinnear using delegated powers in a decision notice published at the end of last week.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).