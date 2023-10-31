Planning permission granted to build new ‘Maggie’s Cancer Support Centre’ in North Wales

Plans to build a new cancer support centre in North Wales have been given planning permission.

The facility, on the Glan Clwyd Hospital, will be completely commissioned, designed and funded by the Steve Morgan Foundation – a leading charitable organisation.

Across the region 4,800 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.

The centre, which is expected to open in 2025, will provide free practical, psychological and emotional support for people with cancer, as well as their family and friends, from across the whole region – including Wrexham and Bangor.

The Steve Morgan Foundation has provided £3m to build the centre in the region and has already commissioned, designed, built and funded Maggie's Wirral, which officially opened in the grounds of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in September 2021.

Last year alone it received 18,640 visits, including 11,025 people with cancer and 5,816 carers.

A third Maggie's centre in Liverpool, to be built within the grounds of the New Royal Liverpool Hospital next to the new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, is also in the development stages thanks to the Steve Morgan Foundation

Dame Laura Lee, Chief Executive at Maggie's said: "We are delighted to have been granted planning permission for our centre in North Wales.

"Without the Steve Morgan Foundation's incredibly generous support in commissioning, designing, building and funding we wouldn't have been able to bring Maggie's to North Wales and for that I am so grateful.

"The Steve Morgan Foundation has committed to building three new Maggie's centres – including the one in North Wales – which is a truly phenomenal act of philanthropy.

"I am greatly looking forward to working closely once again with the Steve Morgan Foundation, and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, to ensure the people of North Wales have the support which has already been making such a difference to people's lives in other parts of Wales for 12 years."

Maggie's North Wales, expected to open in 2025, will be the third in Wales, with Maggie's Swansea opening in 2011 and Maggie's Cardiff opening in 2019.

These two centres supported people with cancer, as well as family and friends, more than 16,000 times in 2021.

The charity puts people with cancer at the heart of everything it does and believes everyone should have access to professional psychological and emotional support to help change the way they live with cancer.

Maggie's helps people take back control when cancer turns life upside down, with support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries. The centres' professional teams provide help and information and run groups and activities, all designed to make coping with cancer easier.

Liam Eaglestone, CEO of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: "We are delighted to be helping Maggie's bring its vital cancer support to the people of North Wales, ensuring they will have the warm, welcoming and free expert support of a Maggie's centre right on their doorstep.

"Our collaboration with Maggie's is one of the strongest examples of our philosophy of 'disruptive philanthropy'. It highlights the Foundation's ability to 'give' well, by harnessing our expertise, practical support and commercial experience to maximise the impact of our financial support."

Adele Gittoes, BCUHB's Interim Executive Director of Operations, said: "I am delighted planning permission has been granted for this really important development.

"Working alongside the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre, also based at Glan Clwyd Hospital, this will extend and enhance the support for people with cancer and their families.

"I also want to give my thanks to the Steve Morgan Foundation for its generous funding of what I'm sure will be a fabulous and highly valued facility."

