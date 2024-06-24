Planning: Flintshire village church could be converted into three-bedroom home

A historic church in a Flintshire village could be transformed into a family home under new proposals.

A planning application has been submitted to convert St Mary’s Church in Northop Hall into a three-bedroom house.

The Neo-Norman style building, designed by architect L.W. Barnard of Cheltenham, was consecrated in 1912 and built mostly through funds raised by the local community.

It closed its doors as a place of worship in 2019 due to dwindling congregation numbers.

Local councillors expressed hopes at the time that the building would be brought back into use for villagers.

However, an offer by the Church in Wales for the community to buy it for £100,000 was not taken up and it was later put on the open market at a higher price of £250,000.

Proposals have now been put forward to Flintshire Council to turn it into a home for a local family.

In a design and access statement, agents acting on their behalf said: “Located within the village of Northop Hall, St Mary’s Church formerly served the local area as a place of worship since its construction in 1911.

“The unlisted former church is situated on the B5125/Village Road at the heart of the village, with residential properties located to both side boundaries of the site.

“The application proposes the conversion of the former, now vacant, church to create a single dwelling for a family currently residing in Northop Hall.

“The change of use is proposed through internal alterations and the partitioning of the large spaces within the existing building.”

Under the proposals, the north aisle at the back of the church would be partitioned to create a ground floor area with a family room, bathroom and kitchen, along with three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The plans show a mezzanine level could be constructed over the altar to be used as an office, while the church’s organ will be kept in place with a small pantry installed behind it.

The church tower would be split into four levels to include dressing rooms, a bathroom and an office.

If approved, it’s proposed that the family will live in a log cabin on the site while construction work is carried out.

The agents said: “Alterations to the church externally have been carefully considered to have a minimal impact on the existing elevations and their surroundings.

“Located on the main road running through Northop Hall, the site’s only vehicular access is provided via the driveway to the east of the site, however, the church is currently not afforded any formal car parking spaces.

“This application proposes that the current parking arrangements are amended to provide provisions for parking on site in the form of three spaces to be used by the occupants and any visitors.

“In conclusion, the scheme proposes that the church is converted carefully and sympathetically, ensuring a sustainable future for the historic building and therefore its viability for years to come.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter