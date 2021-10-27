Phone companies agree to block scam calls from abroad that pretend to be from a UK number

People in the UK will get more protection from scam calls after the major telephone networks agreed to block the majority of internet phone calls made from abroad if they pretend to be from a UK number.

The move comes after UK’s communications regulator Ofcom asked the networks to put in place technical measures to act on this type of activity.

Calls originating from abroad but showing up as a UK number is a tactic commonly used by fraudsters to make scam calls.

This might encourage the recipient to believe a call is legitimate, and mean they are more likely to answer it.

And this could leave them vulnerable to fraud, with scammers using these types of call to try to get hold of financial or personal information.

Ofcom recent research showed almost 45 million people were targeted by scam calls and texts this summer.

Criminals have previously been able to use internet calling technology to make a phone call or text appear as though it is originating from a genuine number – this is known as number spoofing.

The regulator expects the new measures to be rolled out by the phone networks as a priority. So far, one network has introduced the system, and others are looking at how to implement it.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Network and Communications Group Director said:

“We’ve been working with telecoms companies to implement technical solutions, including blocking at source, suspicious international calls that are masked by a UK number.”

“We expect these measures to be introduced as a priority, and at pace, to ensure customers are better protected.”

If you’re concerned about scam calls and texts, see Ofcom’s tips on how you can protect yourself.