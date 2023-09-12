Person hospitalised following road traffic collision in Garden City
A person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on Welsh Road, Garden City.
The road was closed just before 1.45 pm today after the incident involving a motorcycle.
A Wales Air Ambulance was seen landing near the scene shortly after.
Firefighters were also called to the scene and gave first aid to the injured person.
The Welsh Ambulance Service stated the casualty was taken by road to the University Hospital, Aintree.
A spokesperson for the service confirmed:
“We were called today at approximately 1.43 pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Welsh Road, Garden City.
“We dispatched one air ambulance and one emergency ambulance to the scene. We were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by air.
“We transported one patient by road to University Hospital, Aintree (Liverpool) for further treatment.”
The road is now open.
