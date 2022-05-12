People in Flintshire urged to report illegal puppy breeding to Crimestoppers

Residents and businesses in Flintshire are being urged to speak up about illegal puppy breeding and report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Trading Standards Wales and the charity Crimestoppers have joined forces to provide a service that enables members of the public to anonymously provide valuable information that can help tackle illegal puppy breeding.

It is the latest issue that the two organisations are working on to encourage members of the public to provide information on concerns they might have, 100% anonymously.

Judith Parry, Chair of Trading Standards Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Crimestoppers and giving members of the public a way to report these crimes anonymously.

“Unlicensed dog breeders do not have to follow the rules and will not be subjected to welfare inspections by the Local Authority. Such businesses are known as Illegal Breeders or Puppy Farmers.

“This leads to dogs being exploited by criminal gangs to make, and launder, money.”

There are several signs to spot when it comes to illegal puppy breeding:

They may keep their puppies in awful conditions

They may not ensure the animals welfare

They may have poorly socialised dogs and puppies

They may overbreed from their dogs

“If you are concerned or suspicious of illegal dog breeding in your area, then report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit http://crimestoppers-uk.org and tell them what you know. You’ll stay 100% anonymous. Always.”

“Your information will help us tackle illegal puppy breeding in Wales and will help stop animals suffering in silence,” said Judith Parry.