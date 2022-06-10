Penyffordd: Warning over deliberate ‘small fires’ being started in West View Nature Area

Police and a community council have issued a warning after a number of deliberate ‘small fires’ were started in a Flintshire nature area over the past few days.

Penyffordd Community Council has asked residents to be aware of fires in the West View Nature Area, which is accessed via Alyn Drive.

“Given the warmer weather coming there is an increased risk of any fire getting out of control and someone getting hurt.” A council spokesperson said.

South Flintshire Police said officers had been made aware of the fires being set in the nature area.

In a statement, the force said: “With this being a heavily wooded area, a small fire could easily escalate and spread causing significant disturbance to not only the surrounding community but local wildlife too.”

“Our PCSOs have been out putting up deterrent signs in the area and engaging with people about the potential impact setting small fires in the area could have.”

“We’re urging local residents to please be mindful of these dangers and think twice before setting fires for camping or recreational purposes.”

“If you see someone setting a fire in the local area and have concerns you can contact us on 101 or through our webchat facility https://orlo.uk/e5jJh in an emergency where there is an immediate risk to life or property, always dial 999.”