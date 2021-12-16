Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Dec 2021

Updated: Thu 16th Dec

Pensioner seriously injured following a collision in Flintshire last month has sadly died

A pensioner who was involved in a road traffic collision in Sychdyn last month has sadly died.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A5119 in Sychdyn just after 4pm on Thursday 25th November.

It involved an elderly male pedestrian and a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa, not far from the Cross Keys public house.

North Wales Police have confirmed today that Noel Barry Garner, 74, from Sychdyn has passed away, his family have paid tribute to him:

They said: “Noel was a massive part of all of our lives and was a wonderful husband, brother, father and Grandfather.”

“We are devastated and will miss him so much – he was a true hero and his passing has left a void for all who knew and loved him.”

“As a family, we would ask that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit at Llay, are urging anyone who may have further information regarding the collision to come forward via the Live WebChat facility or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000820358.



