Patients urged to choose right service as North Wales A&E departments are ‘extremely busy’

Patients are being urged to choose their right health service for their needs with A&E departments at North Wales hospitals reported to be “extremely busy”.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has shared a list of alternatives to visiting emergency departments in the hope of alleviating pressure at the region’s three main hospitals.

In a post on Facebook, the health board said: “Our emergency departments across all three hospitals are extremely busy at present.

“These departments have to prioritise the most seriously ill and injured patients who need urgent care.

“You can also get support from:

your local pharmacy

a minor injury unit

the NHS 111 symptom checker

“By choosing the most appropriate health care service for you needs, you will not only be helping your local NHS services during this pandemic, but you are likely to get support more quickly.”

Information about the services listed above can be found on the health board’s website.