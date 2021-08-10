Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 10th Aug 2021

Parents urged to ‘know where their youngsters are’ after anti-social behaviour issues involving 30 youths outside Hope Co-op

Police are urging parents and carers in the Hope area to know where their children are at night after a group of up to 30 youths caused anti-social behaviour issues on Monday night.

Officers say up to 30 children aged between 14 and 16 under the influence of alcohol were smashing bottles and intimidating passers-by  outside the Co-op in Hope.

South Flintshire Police posted an appeal to parents on their Facebook page, it said: “Do you know where your children are tonight?”

“A group of around 30 youths are reported to be behaving in an anti-social manner outside the Co-op on Hawarden Road, Hope, this evening.”

“It is reported the youths, aged between 14 and 16, are .”

“Officers are now urging parents and carers to know where their youngsters are in the evenings during the summer holidays.”

[Photo – Adam Tracy/Google] 



