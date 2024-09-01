Paralympic Games: Flintshire’s Rhys Darbey and Sabrina Fortune win Gold in Paris

Two Flintshire athletes are celebrating gold medal success today following victories at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Connah’s Quay swimmer Rhys Darbey achieved a sensational victory at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, leading the ParalympicsGB relay team to a gold medal in the S14 mixed 4x100m freestyle event.

In a thrilling race, seventeen year old Rhys and his teammates—Will Ellard, Poppy Maskill, and Olivia Newman-Baronius—dominated the competition from start to finish, maintaining a strong lead and finishing more than three seconds ahead of their nearest rivals.

The impressive performance not only secured the gold medal but also highlighted the strength and teamwork of the ParalympicsGB squad.

The win marks a significant triumph for Cambrian Aquatics, also known as Connah’s Quay Swimming Baths, where Rhys has trained since his early swimming days.

AUR 🥇 GOLD! Rhys Darbey is a Paralympic Gold medallist at his debut games!💪 The 17-year-old helps @ParalympicsGB defend their Mixed S14 4x100m Relay title in Paris! Llongyfarchiadau! #Paralympics2024 https://t.co/7DBUtpP70q — Swim Wales (@SwimWales) September 1, 2024

Mold’s Sabrina Fortune also achieved a historic victory at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, winning her first gold medal in the F20 shot put and breaking her own world record in the process.

Competing on Sunday night at the Stade de France, Fortune delivered a sensational throw of 15.12 metres on her first attempt, surpassing her previous record of 14.83 metres set earlier this year in Birmingham.

The Deeside AAC athlete, who has long been a dominant force in her event, finally captured the elusive gold medal that had evaded her in her previous two Paralympic appearances.

After finishing fifth in Tokyo three years ago and earning a bronze in Rio in 2016, Fortune’s triumph in Paris marks the pinnacle of her athletic career.

We would like to wish a massive congratulations to ex pupil, Sabrina Fortune on her gold medal at the Paralympic games. An amazing achievement and a new World Record on the same evening! Incredible! — Argoed HS PE (@argoed_PE) September 1, 2024

Rhys’s journey to Paralympic glory began at Cambrian Aquatics, where he has been an integral part of the club’s development programmes.

His growth from a promising young swimmer into a Paralympic gold medallist exemplifies the club’s commitment to nurturing elite talent.

Rhys’s coach, Craig, has been a pivotal figure in his development, providing the guidance and support needed to reach the top of his sport.

“I am so proud of Rhys,” said Craig. “Watching him grow has been amazing, especially this year, where he has made huge strides both in swimming and in personal growth.

His hard work and dedication to the sport are truly commendable, and he deserves all the recognition that comes with this incredible achievement.”