Over half of UK parents ‘extremely stressed’ over school uniform costs

As the new academic year approaches this September, parents across the UK are facing significant stress and financial burden due to the rising costs of school uniforms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A survey conducted by the UK Care Guide between 1st July and 22nd August 2023 reveals alarming findings about the impact of these escalating costs on families. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over half of the respondents (52%) admitted to feeling ‘extremely stressed’ over the rising costs of school uniforms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Saq Hussain of UK Care Guide said, “It’s concerning to see that half of the parents are making significant cutbacks in other areas to afford uniforms. The fact that 43% of parents now anticipate that they will spend over £200 on school uniforms for the upcoming academic year is a shocking revelation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite 76% of parents believing that school uniforms are important, a combined 70% would ‘strongly support’ or ‘somewhat support’ a move by schools to make uniforms optional to reduce costs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hussain continued, “Parents’ stress and sacrifices aren’t going unnoticed. Many parents would support schools in making uniforms optional to alleviate the financial burden. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, this could have other consequences in spending money on a new set of clothes to wear instead. School uniforms play an important role in a child’s education, but it’s crucial to strike a balance between tradition and the economic reality families face today.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To alleviate the stress and financial burden, the UK Care Guide believes that parents, schools, local councils, and businesses must join forces to find a solution. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This could include adopting cost-effective uniform policies, providing financial assistance where needed, or even making uniforms optional, as supported by many parents in the survey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other compelling findings from the survey include that 60% of parents need to be made aware of school initiatives to help with the cost of school uniforms, and 76% of parents would consider purchasing second-hand uniforms to save costs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government encouraged schools across Wales to review their school uniform policies in May, including the removal of logos, in response to a public consultation aimed at supporting families through the cost-of-living crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A majority of respondents (56%) agreed that logos should not be required on school uniforms, 90% felt that schools should avoid single supplier agreements, and there was almost universal consensus that schools should operate uniform exchange or recycling schemes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Education Minister Jeremy Miles has released new statutory guidance calling for arrangements to be made for second-hand school uniforms to be available for parents and carers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

