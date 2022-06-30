Over 200 attend inaugural Digital Manufacturing Skills Expo in Deeside

More than 200 students, businesses and visitors descended on Coleg Cambria Deeside for a cutting-edge celebration of skills and engineering.

The inaugural Digital Manufacturing Skills Expo was held at Medru – The Skills Factory and welcomed the cream of UK industry.

Among them were companies such as Universal Robots, Manchester Metrology, Alpha 3 Manufacturing, KUKA, Innovative Physics, Broetje Automation, RARUK Automation, Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC Cymru), Croft Additive Manufacturing Ltd, WHM-Robotics, Omnia-NW Ltd, Mark 3D Ltd, V360 Group, Wittenstein, Measurement Solutions Ltd, ALRAD Instruments and Metlase Ltd.

Organised in partnership with Nu-Tech Exhibitions and Events, the Open University and Bangor University, the free programme showcased Industry 4.0 – the fourth industrial revolution – and Smart Technology.

Nigel Holloway, Cambria’s Director of Business Solutions, said: “It was a fantastic day with so many leading names in attendance.

“From an academic, business and technology perspective it was well-received, and we hope this will be the first of many expos to be held at Cambria in the years ahead.”

There were also demonstrations, interactive workshops, technical presentations, ‘technology transfer’ and networking throughout the day.

Dr Daniel Roberts, Medru Liaison Officer for Bangor University’s School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering, said: “It was great to see so many delegates and exhibiters attending this event with a fantastic range of equipment on display, demonstrating how companies can become Industry 4.0 ready.”

Nu-Tech Managing Director Lisa Jones-Taylor added: “It was brilliant to have so many big names at the Skills Factory, demonstrating their innovative Industry 4.0 capabilities and sharing knowledge and best practice with their peers – thanks to everyone who attended.”