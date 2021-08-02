Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 2nd Aug 2021

Over 20 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If you spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Kinnerton Road

03 August — 05 August

Delays likely – Road closure

Description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of New Connection to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Severn Trent Water.

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A548 Rock Hill Junction to Ffynnongroyw Dual

04 August — 04 August

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: TREE CUTTING NEAR ELECTRICITY POWER LINES

Works location: A548 OUTSIDE OLD POST OFFICE ROCKHILL TO FFYNONGROEW DUAL

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Street

04 August — 06 August

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: MJ QUINN ARE THE COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING WORK: – Approx 8 x 0.6 temp tar to perm (6mm).

Works location: O/S 3 – O/S 1 CHURCH STREET

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWNLJWCHGH63F1

Corwen Road

03 August — 03 August

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: RECTIFY CORE DEFECT

Works location: OUTSIDE COED TALON HOTEL

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Halkyn Road

03 August — 05 August

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: M J QUINN TO REPAIR DEFECT IN C/W

Works location: R/O 9 THE BEECHES MILWR HOLYWELL CH8 7SW

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road

04 August — 06 August

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Carry out steel work repairs. 21:00-06:00

Works location: At the railway bridge

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alexandra Road

04 August — 10 August

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Excavate to locate and repair an open circuit electricity cable fault

Works location: GLANYRAFON

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street

03 August — 05 August

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in f/w.

Works location: 17,CASTLE STREET, CAERGWRLE LL129DW

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Drury Lane

04 August — 04 August

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: RECTIFY CORING DEFECT

Works location: OUTSIDE 47

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mercia Drive

03 August — 04 August

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Proposed

Works location: 37 MERCIA DRIVE, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milwr Road

03 August — 05 August

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: FOR TM PURPOSES ONLY – FIXING DEFECT IN CW ON HALYKN ROAD

Works location: MILWR ROAD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Avenue

03 August — 05 August

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Stop tap Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 78

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chester Close

04 August — 06 August

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In

Works location: 76, CHESTER CL, SHOTTON,

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Englefield Avenue

04 August — 06 August

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 1

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hafod Close

04 August — 06 August

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In

Works location: 17, HAFOD CL, CONNAHS QUAY, DEESIDE,

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highland Avenue

04 August — 06 August

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In

Works location: 9, HIGHLAND AVE, ASTON,

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ketland Close

04 August — 06 August

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In

Works location: 31, KETLAND CL, SHOTTON, DEESIDE,

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manor Road

03 August — 09 August

Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion

Works description: MANDATORY GAS DISCONNECTION UNDER THE GAS SAFETY (INSTALLATION & USE) REGULATIONS 16(3)B. A PRIMARY METER HAS BEEN REMOVED AND WE HAVE TO DISCONNECT THE SUPPLY TO THE BUILDING IN COMPLIANCE WITH THESE REGULATIONS.

Works location: O/S CAREY GLASS LTD

Public facing description: Cadent has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Cadent.

Responsibility for works: Cadent

Current status: Planned work about to start

North Street

04 August — 06 August

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In

Works location: 17, NORTH ST, SANDYCROFT,

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Lane

03 August — 05 August

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works description: Domestic Fire Supply\Sprinkler

Works location: DOLWYN , SOUTH LANE , BUCKLEY , FLINTHSIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Standard Road

04 August — 06 August

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – landing x2 d poles

Works location: WASTE TRANSFER STATION STANDARD ROAD BUCKLEY CH7 3LY,WASTE TRANSFER STATION,,STANDARD ROAD,BUCKLEY,,CH7 3

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Well Street

03 August — 05 August

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works description: MJ QUINN TO RENEW BOX AT EDGE OF CARRIAGEWAY (MAKE EXISITING MODULAR BOX DEEPER, THIS BOX IS TOO SHALLOW TO TAKE ANY EQUIPMENT IN C/W)

Works location: OPP THE OLD VICARAGE WELL STREET HOLYWELL CH8 7PL

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

 



