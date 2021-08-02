Over 20 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Kinnerton Road
03 August — 05 August
Delays likely – Road closure
Description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of New Connection to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Severn Trent Water.
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A548 Rock Hill Junction to Ffynnongroyw Dual
04 August — 04 August
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: TREE CUTTING NEAR ELECTRICITY POWER LINES
Works location: A548 OUTSIDE OLD POST OFFICE ROCKHILL TO FFYNONGROEW DUAL
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Street
04 August — 06 August
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: MJ QUINN ARE THE COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING WORK: – Approx 8 x 0.6 temp tar to perm (6mm).
Works location: O/S 3 – O/S 1 CHURCH STREET
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Corwen Road
03 August — 03 August
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: RECTIFY CORE DEFECT
Works location: OUTSIDE COED TALON HOTEL
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Halkyn Road
03 August — 05 August
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: M J QUINN TO REPAIR DEFECT IN C/W
Works location: R/O 9 THE BEECHES MILWR HOLYWELL CH8 7SW
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road
04 August — 06 August
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Carry out steel work repairs. 21:00-06:00
Works location: At the railway bridge
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.
Responsibility for works: Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alexandra Road
04 August — 10 August
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Excavate to locate and repair an open circuit electricity cable fault
Works location: GLANYRAFON
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Street
03 August — 05 August
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in f/w.
Works location: 17,CASTLE STREET, CAERGWRLE LL129DW
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Drury Lane
04 August — 04 August
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: RECTIFY CORING DEFECT
Works location: OUTSIDE 47
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mercia Drive
03 August — 04 August
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Proposed
Works location: 37 MERCIA DRIVE, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milwr Road
03 August — 05 August
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: FOR TM PURPOSES ONLY – FIXING DEFECT IN CW ON HALYKN ROAD
Works location: MILWR ROAD
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Avenue
03 August — 05 August
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Stop tap Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 78
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chester Close
04 August — 06 August
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In
Works location: 76, CHESTER CL, SHOTTON,
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Englefield Avenue
04 August — 06 August
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 1
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hafod Close
04 August — 06 August
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In
Works location: 17, HAFOD CL, CONNAHS QUAY, DEESIDE,
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highland Avenue
04 August — 06 August
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In
Works location: 9, HIGHLAND AVE, ASTON,
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ketland Close
04 August — 06 August
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In
Works location: 31, KETLAND CL, SHOTTON, DEESIDE,
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Road
03 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion
Works description: MANDATORY GAS DISCONNECTION UNDER THE GAS SAFETY (INSTALLATION & USE) REGULATIONS 16(3)B. A PRIMARY METER HAS BEEN REMOVED AND WE HAVE TO DISCONNECT THE SUPPLY TO THE BUILDING IN COMPLIANCE WITH THESE REGULATIONS.
Works location: O/S CAREY GLASS LTD
Public facing description: Cadent has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Cadent.
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start
North Street
04 August — 06 August
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In
Works location: 17, NORTH ST, SANDYCROFT,
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
South Lane
03 August — 05 August
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works description: Domestic Fire Supply\Sprinkler
Works location: DOLWYN , SOUTH LANE , BUCKLEY , FLINTHSIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Standard Road
04 August — 06 August
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – landing x2 d poles
Works location: WASTE TRANSFER STATION STANDARD ROAD BUCKLEY CH7 3LY,WASTE TRANSFER STATION,,STANDARD ROAD,BUCKLEY,,CH7 3
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Well Street
03 August — 05 August
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works description: MJ QUINN TO RENEW BOX AT EDGE OF CARRIAGEWAY (MAKE EXISITING MODULAR BOX DEEPER, THIS BOX IS TOO SHALLOW TO TAKE ANY EQUIPMENT IN C/W)
Works location: OPP THE OLD VICARAGE WELL STREET HOLYWELL CH8 7PL
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
