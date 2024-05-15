Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th May 2024

‘Our Dee Estuary’ launches new educational online hub

The Dee Estuary, spanning the coasts of Wales and England, is now more accessible than ever thanks to a new website launched by the community conservation initiative, Our Dee Estuary.

The project, enabled by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and contributions from National Lottery players, aims to deepen public engagement with this critical coastal ecosystem.

The website represents a collaborative effort led by Cheshire Wildlife Trust as part of the Tidal Dee Catchment Partnership.

Over the past two and a half years, project staff and eleven core partner organisations have pooled their knowledge to create an online resource that is both educational and engaging.

Emily Lake, Senior Project Officer for the Our Dee Estuary project, highlighted the website’s broad appeal. “Whether you’re a teacher, parent, tourist, wildlife enthusiast, or a local resident, the website serves as a one-stop-shop filled with educational resources, activities, and local wildlife information. ”

“It’s designed to inspire and motivate everyone to play a part in conserving our local marine environment.”

The initiative focuses on making the estuary’s unique habitats and species more relatable and accessible.

Neil Smith, Senior Conservation Officer at Natural Resources Wales, emphasised the importance of this accessibility.

“The website will play a crucial role in helping people discover and appreciate the Dee Estuary’s unique aspects, fostering a greater connection and sense of responsibility towards its preservation,” Neil remarked.

Dr. Graeme Cotterill, North Wales Wildlife Trust’s Head of Strategy and Operations, praised the collaborative nature of the project. ”

This platform showcases the collective efforts to highlight and protect the Dee Estuary, encouraging the community to explore and contribute to its future well-being,” he noted.

Helen Featherstone, Director for England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, also commented on the project’s impact.

“Thanks to the funding from National Lottery players, we have been able to create a valuable resource that not only educates but also encourages local engagement with the estuary’s wildlife-rich landscape.”

The website supplements ongoing activities by the Our Dee Estuary project, including wildlife surveys, educational events, and conservation efforts across the estuary’s English and Welsh regions.

Highlights of these initiatives include monitoring species like the grayling butterfly and natterjack toad, managing the Red Rocks Marsh nature reserve, and promoting clean water campaigns with local utilities.

With its comprehensive resources and easy accessibility, the new website aims to inspire a new generation of conservationists dedicated to preserving and enjoying the natural beauty of the Dee Estuary for years to come.

The website can be found here.

Photo credit – Robin Rowe

 

