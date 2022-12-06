Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Dec 2022

Operation to reduce twilight burglary offences launched in North Flintshire

Police will be patrolling residential areas at night and offering crime prevention advice to protect elderly and vulnerable residents against twilight burglaries.

It comes as part of Operation Blue Instinct that has recently launched in Flintshire North, following its success in Wrexham Town.

The multi-agency operation focusses on education and aims to reduce victims and target those that cause communities most harm.

The Flintshire North area includes Queensferry, Shotton, Connah’s Quay, Flint and Holywell.

Engagement events will be held across the area the coming weeks and months to provide advice and support, while officers will also be leaving leaflets at properties that appear unoccupied.

Flintshire North Patrol Sergeant, David Smith said: “The aim of Op Blue Instinct is to prevent burglary offences and protect vulnerable residents by reducing victims and targeting those that cause our community most harm.

He said: “Burglary offences are a real intrusion into privacy, and they can really affect people badly which is why we do all we can to prevent those types of crimes.

“We ask residents to take simple, but effective steps to protect their property.

“This operation is primarily about prevention – the more people that are aware and vigilant, the less opportunity there will be opportunist thieves.”

The operation will work alongside Operation Blue Lolite, an initiative designed to identify and protect vulnerable residents and homes in the North Flintshire area.

Sgt Smith added: “Make your home somewhere burglars don’t want to go.”

For further crime prevention advice and information, visit our website here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

For up-to-date information about crime, engagement events, appeals, prevention advice and general policing activity in your area, join sign up to our community alerts messaging service here: https://www.northwalescommunityalert.co.uk/

To look out for your neighbours and help make your street a safer place to live, you can also join a neighbourhood watch scheme, here: https://www.ourwatch.org.uk/

    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


