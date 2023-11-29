Openreach van targeted in Flint

Police have responded to a report of criminal damage to a Openreach Van in Flint.

The incident near Queen Street and Park Avenue was an attempt to steal valuables from the van but was thwarted as the vehicle had already been emptied by the driver.

North Wales Police are proactively encouraging local residents to adopt several security measures to deter similar incidents.

PCSO Owen Prentice has offered the following advice:

-Double check all doors are locked when the vehicle is left unoccupied. -Park the vehicle somewhere which is covered by CCTV and security lighting. -Ensure that all valuables are taken out of the vehicle. If this is not possible ensure that all valuable belongings are "out of sight" and or locked away. -If you can't park your vehicle on a driveway, then consider parking it in an area which is covered by street lighting. -If you cant remove the valuables then consider purchasing SmartWater. SmartWater is a forensic marking liquid which works in the same way as DNA. This allows items to be marked and traceable back to the owner. SmartWater is normally retails at £59 however North Wales Police have a discount code which brings the price of the pack down to £25. If you would like any further information on SmartWater and how to have access to the discount code feel free to contact me on community alert or email – owen.prentice@northwales.police.uk

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

