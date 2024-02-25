Only 10 days left to claim pension credit for pensioners in Wales and secure £299 Cost of Living boost

Thousands of pensioners in Wales could pocket an extra £299 if they claim Pension Credit in the next 10 days.

The Department for Work and Pensions is urging retirees to check if they qualify for the benefit.

Those who successfully apply for Pension Credit by 5 March could also secure a further £299 boost in the form of a Cost of Living payment thanks to backdating rules.

Pension Credit, which averages over £3,900 a year, is there to lend a hand with day-to-day expenses for those who have reached State Pension age and are on a low income.

Minister for Pensions Paul Maynard said:

“We are committed to ensuring every pensioner in Wales receives the financial support available to them.

“Anyone who is unsure whether they or a loved one is entitled to Pension Credit should quickly check using our online Pension Credit calculator – it’s never been easier.

“Not only could this secure an extra £3,900 every year and unlock a whole host of other support, if successfully claimed by 5 March a further £299 Cost of Living boost is up for grabs.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“Over 82,000 pensioners in Wales are already receiving Pension Credit to help with their income. The UK Government knows that pensioners on low income need extra support and I would urge anyone who thinks they, or someone they care, might be eligible to check as soon as possible.

“There’s a number of ways to easily find out if you’re missing out on extra money that can make a real difference and unlock other funding that’s available.”

While over 82,000 pensioners are already receiving Pension Credit in Wales, there are households eligible for the support who are yet to claim it.

For single pensioners, Pension Credit guarantees a minimum weekly income of £201.05; for couples, it’s £306.85. Additional help is also available for those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

And even small amounts of Pension Credit could open doors to further financial assistance, covering things like housing costs, council tax, and heating bills, as well as potentially the £299 backdated Cost of Living payment.

You can apply for Pension Credit over the phone, online, or by post. And for anyone unsure about eligibility or how much they might get, the online Pension Credit calculator tool can help.

The State Pension is due to rise by 8.5% in April 2024 – meaning the new full State Pension will be worth £203.85 per week.

Further Information:

Applications for Pension Credit can be made: On the How to Claim page Over the phone by calling 0800 99 1234 (Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm) By printing out and filling in a paper application form For more information visit the Pension Credit GOV.UK page. For extra resources for stakeholders and businesses, the department has also produced a Stakeholder Toolkit .



