Posted: Thu 17th Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Mar

One of the best fish and chip shops in Flintshire submits plans for new restaurant and takeaway

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A popular Flintshire fish and chip shop could be on the move to larger premises if a planning application is given the go-ahead.

The owners of Master Fryer on Station Road in Queensferry, have lodged plans for a new restaurant and takeaway a short distance away.

Current Master Fryer premises on Station Road in Queensferry

Master Fryer, widely regarded as one of the best fish and chip shops in Flintshire has submitted a change of use application for a former accountant’s office further down Station Road.

The proposed site comprises a detached double fronted two-storey office which is bordered by the public pay and display car park.

The application, submitted on behalf of Master Fryer, states the planning application is for the “proposed conversion of former Accountants Practice into Takeaway / Restaurant. Change of Use from Cat A2 to A3.”

The plans show one half of the building is dedicated to a takeaway business and kitchen.

The other half will see a restaurant area created with a toilet.

According to the planning documents, Master Fryer currently employs five full-time staff, the new site would, if the application is successful, employ 10 full-time workers.

The application also shows that the new takeaway and restaurant will operate between the hours of 4.30pm and 9pm.

A decision on whether to grant planning permission will be taken towards the end of April.

 



