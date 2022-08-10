Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Aug 2022

On-demand bus service fflecsi set to launch in Buckley next week

The fflecsi on-demand bus service is expanding further in Flintshire.

Working in partnership with Transport for Wales and Wrexham and Prestige Taxis Ltd, Flintshire County Council will be introducing the new flexible bus service in the Buckley area on Monday 15 August 2022.

The on-demand bus service already operates in Holywell, Penyffordd, Picton, Gwespyr, Gronant and Gwaenysgor.

The new fflecsi service for Buckley and surrounding areas will offer a 6-day a week, pre-bookable transport service to residents within the specified service area.

Passengers pay on the bus like any other service – the biggest difference is that you book the bus through the app or via the call centre.

fflecsi buses can pick passengers up and drop off in a service area and not just at a bus stop.

People can book via an app or phone, then a bus picks up at the passenger’s request, changing its route so that all passengers can get to where they need to go.

Flintshire’s Deputy Leader for the Council and Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the Regional Transport Strategy, Councillor Dave Hughes, said:

“I’m delighted to be working with Transport for Wales to expand the fflecsi service to the Buckley area.”

“fflecsi enables residents to get out and about, with direct links to the local shops, leisure facilities and medical appointments, as well as being able to travel in a more flexible and convenient way.”

The Fflecsi buses will operate in a specific service area in and around Buckley, Higher Kinnerton, Penyffordd and Hope, and will enable residents without public transport services to connect with main bus services in both Broughton and Buckley.

They will also offer transport to leisure facilities, retail outlets, after-school clubs and medical appointments, eliminating the social isolation experienced by some more rural residents.

The booking facility for this service will go live on 14 August, 2022.  To find out more, including details of the services, a location map of the area served and how to book, please visit https://fflecsi.wales.

