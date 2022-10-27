Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Oct 2022

Updated: Thu 27th Oct

Oldest inn in north east Wales is on the market

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fleurets say they are delighted to bring to market the Hand Hotel in Chirk.

Built in 1610 during the reign of James I, the Hand Hotel is one of the oldest inns in north east Wales.

The agents say the 14 bedroom hotel, located along Church Street, “…is nestled in a bustling town which offers an abundance of shops, restaurants and cafes while only being a short while away from Llangollen, which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site.”

The freehold of the Grade II Listed period hotel has just been brought to market by leisure property specialist Fleurets at a guide price of £850,000 + VAT.

The Hand Hotel was purchased by the current vendors 13 years ago when the property came onto the market and was in danger of being lost. A group of local business men stepped in to save the important community hostelry and has been under the same management ever since.

Phil Roberts, one of the current owners said: “In 2009, the Hand Hotel was purchased by six local business people to save it from closure. At that time it was very run down and in need of significant investment.

“Now 13 years later, it has been tastefully refurbished, is busy and once again an important part of the local community for all social occasions.”

“Tourism in the area is very strong and Chirk is an ideal centre for this. The same six business people feel that now is the right time for new owners to bring their own ideas, experience and vision to this wonderful historic building.”

Fleurets says during this time, the property has undergone a tasteful refurbishment to offer extensive modernised facilities including three bars, a restaurant, coffee shop, two function rooms and en-suite bedrooms. However, the Hand Hotel still retains the ambience and atmosphere of a bygone age and hasn’t lost its historical character.

Monique Royle, Divisional Director of Fleurets Midlands added: “The business would ideally suit a hands on owner to take the business onto the next level by developing the site, adding more rooms and to increase the customer base locally by gaining a reputation as a destination food venue. There is plenty of scope to develop the building and business further.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact Fleurets on 0121 236 5252 or email midlands@fleurets.com

Read Next

  • Mold’s 10th Novemberfest will be a celebration of real ales; real entertainment and real food.
  • Over one million families claiming tax credits to receive second Cost of Living Payment
  • Domestic abuse survivors invited to share views on how North Wales Police dealt with their case
  • Therapy dog and his owner win volunteer award for comforting patients

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Mold’s 10th Novemberfest will be a celebration of real ales; real entertainment and real food.

    News

    Over one million families claiming tax credits to receive second Cost of Living Payment

    News

    Domestic abuse survivors invited to share views on how North Wales Police dealt with their case

    News

    Therapy dog and his owner win volunteer award for comforting patients

    News

    Nursing leaders call on Welsh government to ‘take responsibility’ for pay amidst ballot for strike action

    News

    ‘Dumping at its worst’ man finds carrier bag stuffed with dead rabbits while out walking in Flint

    News

    Date for Chester by-election sparked by resignation of MP

    News

    Sunak to reinstate fracking ban easing fears about impact on north east Wales border communities

    News

    Hundreds of jobs to be created after £600m plan to redevelop Shotton Paper Mill approved

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn