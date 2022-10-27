Oldest inn in north east Wales is on the market

Fleurets say they are delighted to bring to market the Hand Hotel in Chirk.

Built in 1610 during the reign of James I, the Hand Hotel is one of the oldest inns in north east Wales.

The agents say the 14 bedroom hotel, located along Church Street, “…is nestled in a bustling town which offers an abundance of shops, restaurants and cafes while only being a short while away from Llangollen, which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site.”

The freehold of the Grade II Listed period hotel has just been brought to market by leisure property specialist Fleurets at a guide price of £850,000 + VAT.

The Hand Hotel was purchased by the current vendors 13 years ago when the property came onto the market and was in danger of being lost. A group of local business men stepped in to save the important community hostelry and has been under the same management ever since.

Phil Roberts, one of the current owners said: “In 2009, the Hand Hotel was purchased by six local business people to save it from closure. At that time it was very run down and in need of significant investment.

“Now 13 years later, it has been tastefully refurbished, is busy and once again an important part of the local community for all social occasions.”

“Tourism in the area is very strong and Chirk is an ideal centre for this. The same six business people feel that now is the right time for new owners to bring their own ideas, experience and vision to this wonderful historic building.”

Fleurets says during this time, the property has undergone a tasteful refurbishment to offer extensive modernised facilities including three bars, a restaurant, coffee shop, two function rooms and en-suite bedrooms. However, the Hand Hotel still retains the ambience and atmosphere of a bygone age and hasn’t lost its historical character.

Monique Royle, Divisional Director of Fleurets Midlands added: “The business would ideally suit a hands on owner to take the business onto the next level by developing the site, adding more rooms and to increase the customer base locally by gaining a reputation as a destination food venue. There is plenty of scope to develop the building and business further.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact Fleurets on 0121 236 5252 or email midlands@fleurets.com

