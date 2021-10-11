Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 11th Oct 2021

Updated: Mon 11th Oct

Old tin chapel in Flintshire village could be converted into holiday accommodation

An old tin chapel in Flintshire could be converted into holiday accommodation under new plans which have been put forward.

Pen Llwyn Chapel in the village of Lloc, near Holywell, has been disused for a number of years.

The “tin tabernacle” style building could now be brought back to life as a holiday let property under proposals submitted by the owners of the nearby Pen Llwyn Farm.

It follows a structural inspection finding the chapel is in a good condition.

In a planning statement, agents acting on behalf of the farm’s owners said: “The chapel has not been used for a number of years but is still in sound structural condition. It is proposed to convert the building into holiday let accommodation as its location lends itself to this sort of use.

 

“The work required to carry out the conversion is minimal and the only external difference to the existing structure is that the store on the south west side will be removed and an extension to the building created to house a kitchen.

“The extension is only slightly bigger than the store that it replaces.

“Additionally roof lights will be inserted in the roof to provide ventilation and light to the bedrooms.”

According to the planning documents, the building’s appearance is typical of many small Welsh chapels established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The proposals would retain most of its features, with both electric and water provided on site.

A parking area with a turning space will also be provided as part of the scheme.

A decision will be made on the application by Flintshire Council at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



