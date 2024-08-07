Office relocation allows extra capacity for growing Deeside business

On behalf of London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, Legat Owen announced the letting of approximately 3,000 sq ft of office space at Parkway Business Centre, Deeside.

The new tenants, NES Services Group Limited – an environmental enforcement company, are no strangers to the benefits provided by Parkway Business Centre, as they currently occupy 1,500 sq ft within the same development.

The move to a larger space, doubling their current occupancy, is a strategic step to support their ambitious growth plans in the UK market.

Operating nationwide from their Deeside head office, NES Group aims to become the leading enforcement service provider.

The Parkway Business Centre, situated in the heart of Deeside Industrial Park, is known as one of the most prestigious business locations in the region, offering an ideal environment for growing enterprises, according to Legat Owen.

Eoin Henney, Director of NES Services Group Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the move: “Delivering the best service possible is our top priority. We are excited to have secured this new office space to support our growth and align our exceptional services with excellent facilities.”

Will Sadler, Director at Legat Owen, shared his positive outlook on the expansion: “It’s always a pleasure to work with companies such as NES Group and see their business thriving. Parkway Business Centre met their requirements and ensured they remained on the Park.”