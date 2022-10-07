“Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project

Listen to this article

“Off Flint” – Celebrating our town, castle and coast is an exciting new project.

The project will involve local people in recording, conserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Flint town, castle and coast.

It has received £54,200 funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Building on the success of the Story Shop in 2018, individuals and groups are invited to get involved in collecting and sharing old photos, artefacts and everyday stories of Flint.

These will form the basis of a new community archive in Flint Library so that the information gathered is widely accessible to everyone.

Flintshire’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“This is a really exciting project and a great opportunity to build on the great work done in 2018.”

“I hope that people will come and share their photographs and stories which will be an invaluable historical record for the town of Flint and its surrounding area.”

Informal drop-in sessions will be arranged in the autumn along with free training sessions in interviewing, recording and editing skills for anyone interested in volunteering with the project.

Local schools are also invited to join in with opportunities for the pupils to gather material and help to interpret the rich heritage of their town, castle and coast.

The project runs for 20 months “so there will be plenty of time to share and celebrate Flint’s proud history.” The council said.

For further information please contact Jo Danson, Community Heritage Officer, on 01352 703042 or communityheritageofficer@ flintshire.gov.uk.

Read Next