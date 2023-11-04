NSPCC unveils new ‘Letter for Santa’ designs to support youngsters in need

The NSPCC has unveiled eight-brand new designs for its 'Letter for Santa' campaign which helps to provide vital support to children in need.

With the festive period fast approaching, many parents, grandparents and carers will be wondering how they can make the season as special as possible for their little ones.

One way to support the charity is to donate when ordering a Letter from Santa, which has become a tradition in many homes during Christmastime.

This year the NSPCC is has announced eight brand-new designs that guarantee there's the perfect one for every child.

These designs include 'The Christmas Express' – with a magical flying train, 'Christmas Around the World' – which celebrates festive traditions in different cultures as well as a letter for 'Baby's First Christmas'.

Every note can be personalised with details specific to them, ensuring each child feels truly special.

Letter from Santa is easy to order – simply head over to the NSPCC website and check out the range of designs on offer. All Letters are available in both Welsh and English.

Becca, a parent from Wales, said: "I think it amazing that Letters from Santa are available in Welsh as this is the language of our community.

"Well done NSPCC! 'Santa' or 'Father Christmas' has always been known as 'Sion Corn' in this house so to be able to have the letter signed 'Sion Corn' is magical."

There is a suggested donation of £8 a letter, which helps the NSPCC to continue its vital work in supporting children.

Christmas comes with huge expectations of happiness, love and fun. But for half a million children experiencing abuse a year, this couldn't be farther from the truth.

On average, a child will contact Childline by phone or web chat every 45 seconds this Christmas.

That's why Childline volunteers will be on the phone lines every day and night, answering calls from children being abused, helping young people feel a little less alone and saving children's lives from immediate danger.

Donations this Christmas – whether through the purchase of a Letter from Santa or other means – will help to ensure that the NSPCC can continue to support every young person.

