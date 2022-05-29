NSPCC Cymru to raise awareness of the charity’s work and child protection at National Eisteddfod

NSPCC Cymru will be at the Urdd National Eisteddfod this year giving visitors the opportunity to find out more about the charity and encouraging them to take part in its annual Childhood Day next month.

Staff and volunteers will be at the event, being held in Denbigh this year, between May 30 June 4 to discuss their work, and promote Childhood Day, the charity’s flagship day of fundraising and action that brings everyone in the UK together to protect children.

NSPCC Cymru has Childline bases in Prestatyn and Cardiff offering vital counselling services in Welsh and English to children seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

The services can be life-changing for children, giving them a chance to speak out safely about whatever might be happening to them or worrying them.

In 2021/ 22 the NSPCC helpline for adults referred 352 children in Wales to statutory agencies with concerns of neglect, 291 because of physical abuse, 162 because of emotional abuse, and 243 for sexual abuse.

The helpline receives contacts from the public and professionals who have safeguarding fears about a child. The charity will refer these on to statutory agencies when serious enough to do so, while offering advice and assistance in all cases.

Tracey Holdsworth, Assistant Director for Wales, said: “It is everyone’s responsibility to protect children.

“We know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, where thousands of individual people play their part in doing what’s right. That’s why we created Childhood Day – a day that brings everyone in the UK together to emphasise why child protection is a top priority.

“We are looking forward to this year’s Eisteddfod and would encourage everyone to visit our stand on the Maes to find out what they can to help keep children safe.”

Childhood Day takes place on the second Friday in June every year. This year it falls on June 10. Visit the Childhood Day hub or search ‘Childhood Day’ to find out more about how you can play your part.

NSPCC Cymru/ Wales is urging anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals. People can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.